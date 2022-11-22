Bloomington man charged with aggravated domestic battery

Travis S. Starr, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony. The charges stem from an incident that took place Saturday, authorities said.

Bond on the case was set at $150,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he would need to post $15,000 plus fees to be released on this matter. His next court appearance on the charge is Dec. 9 for an arraignment.