top story

Bloomington man charged with aggravated domestic battery

Travis S. Starr

Starr

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces felony charges following an alleged domestic battery incident over the weekend.

Travis S. Starr, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony. The charges stem from an incident that took place Saturday, authorities said. 

Bond on the case was set at $150,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he would need to post $15,000 plus fees to be released on this matter. His next court appearance on the charge is Dec. 9 for an arraignment. 

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

