Bloomington man charged with aggravated battery

Jeremiah D. Bivens

Aug. 9, 2022

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in McLean County custody on domestic battery charges.

Jeremiah D. Bivens, 47, is charged with aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony) and domestic battery as a subsequent offense (Class 4 felony). 

Court documents show Bivens punched and strangled a woman identified as a household or family member on Aug. 8 in Bloomington. 

According to the prosecution, Bivens reportedly attacked the woman while he was intoxicated and punched her about a "dozen" times on her head and body before strangling her.

Bivens also has a prior domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor) case involving the same victim on Feb. 11, 2021. 

Bivens remains in custody at the McLean County jail with no set bond; he has a bond review hearing Aug. 16.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 2. 

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

