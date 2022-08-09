Bloomington man charged with aggravated battery

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in McLean County custody on domestic battery charges.

Jeremiah D. Bivens, 47, is charged with aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony) and domestic battery as a subsequent offense (Class 4 felony).

Court documents show Bivens punched and strangled a woman identified as a household or family member on Aug. 8 in Bloomington.

According to the prosecution, Bivens reportedly attacked the woman while he was intoxicated and punched her about a "dozen" times on her head and body before strangling her.

Bivens also has a prior domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor) case involving the same victim on Feb. 11, 2021.

Bivens remains in custody at the McLean County jail with no set bond; he has a bond review hearing Aug. 16.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 2.