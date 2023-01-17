 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man charged with aggravated battery

  • 0
Tyler Brown

Brown

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Tyler L. Brown, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, accused of harming a private security person by biting his arm and punching his face.

Brown was released Tuesday on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 3.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

