Bloomington man charged with 5 cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven charges, including drug delivery and unlawful firearm possession, have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Brettais J. Lane, 30, is accused by police of delivering cocaine five times to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit between July 19 and Aug. 24.

He is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in a public park; five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance; and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said he made two deliveries at Franklin Park in Bloomington and three at Bloomington addresses in the 600 block of E. Walnut Street and 500 block of E. Chestnut Street.

A search warrant for his residence resulted in police finding about 7 grams of cocaine individually packaged, a .45 caliber firearm and .45 caliber firearm ammunition, prosecutors said.

Lane was jailed in lieu of posting $35,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Brettais J. Lane

