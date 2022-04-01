 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bloomington man charged with 3 cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is charged with selling cocaine three times last year.

James E. Chase, 52, is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13, 2021.

James E. Chase

Chase 

Chase is charged with three counts of Class 2 felony unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 15.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

