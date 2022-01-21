 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bloomington man charged with 3 cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of delivering cocaine three times.

Tommy L. Jumper, 59, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a Class 2 felony.

Tommy L. Jumper

Court documents say Jumper delivered less than 1 gram of cocaine three times last September to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 18 and it was returned Friday.

Jumper remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

