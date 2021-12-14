 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with 3 cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON – An Illinois State Police task force drug investigation into “large-scale, multiple-ounce-level cocaine sales” in McLean County has led to drug charges against a Bloomington man.

A prosecutor said the investigation found that Andrew J. Billups, 28, had been providing cocaine for multiple people in McLean County “for an extended period of time.”

Billups is accused of making three transactions with an ISP task force between Oct. 15 and Dec. 3.

An epidemic within a pandemic: From May 2020 through April 2021, more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. That’s a nearly 30% increase from the year before.

A prosecutor said he delivered between 20 and 60 grams of cocaine, or between about 0.7 and 2 ounces, each of the three times.

Billups was arrested Monday, and police said he was found in possession of 1.7 grams of packaged cocaine.

He is charged with three Class X counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one Class 4 felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Billups remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Andrew J. Billups

Andrew J. Billups, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

