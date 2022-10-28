Bloomington man charged with 14 counts after controlled buys

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces 14 counts of various drug charges following three alleged drug sales to Illinois State Police officers.

McLean County prosecutors say Gage Fink, 21, made three sales of drugs including alprazolam, MDMA and cannabis, in Gaelic Park in Bloomington between late August and his arrest at the third buy on Thursday.

The sales have resulted in charges of two Class 1 felonies of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in a public park, one Class 2 felony of the same, three Class 2 felonies of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony of unlawful delivery of between 500 and 2000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony of possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, three Class 3 felonies of unlawful delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, and a Class 4 felony of unlawful delivery of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis.

In court on Friday, Fink's bond was set at $250,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he must post $25,000 plus fees to be released. The prosecution asked for and was granted an order for a source of bail hearing if Fink should post, as he said he had no income other than drug sales.