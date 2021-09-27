Bloomington man charged in residential burglary

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on burglary charges.

Ryan M. Mooney, 29, is charged with residential burglary, burglary, criminal trespass to a vehicle, as well as resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Prosecutors said two residents in the 700 block of West Mulberry Street in Bloomington were awoken early Monday morning by a security camera notifying someone was in their home.

Home video surveillance showed Mooney stole a laptop and other personal items, including their Chrysler motor vehicle, prosecutors said.

A neighbor within the same block also reported that Mooney attempted to steal a motorized bicycle from their residence, prosecutors said.

Mooney remains jailed in lieu of posting $3,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the two victims and two Bloomington addresses.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

