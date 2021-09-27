 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged in residential burglary

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on burglary charges.

Ryan M. Mooney, 29, is charged with residential burglary, burglary, criminal trespass to a vehicle, as well as resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Prosecutors said two residents in the 700 block of West Mulberry Street in Bloomington were awoken early Monday morning by a security camera notifying someone was in their home.

Home video surveillance showed Mooney stole a laptop and other personal items, including their Chrysler motor vehicle, prosecutors said.

A neighbor within the same block also reported that Mooney attempted to steal a motorized bicycle from their residence, prosecutors said.

Mooney remains jailed in lieu of posting $3,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the two victims and two Bloomington addresses.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Ryan M. Mooney

Ryan M. Mooney, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with residential burglary, burglary, criminal trespass to a vehicle, resisting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

