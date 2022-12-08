Bloomington man charged in July home invasion

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County grand jury has indicted a Bloomington man for a home invasion that happened in July.

Bryan Lewis, 28, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. Prosecutors say he forced his way into a home in Bloomington on July 21 and struck and grabbed a person who was in the residence.

The indictment and a warrant for Lewis' arrest was issued in October and he was arrested by Bloomington police on Tuesday.

In court on Wednesday, bond for Lewis was kept at $150,000 at 10%, as was included in the warrant. That means he would need to pay $15,000 plus a $35 fee to be released on this charge.

His next appearance is Dec. 30 for an arraignment.