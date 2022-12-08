 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man charged in July home invasion

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County grand jury has indicted a Bloomington man for a home invasion that happened in July.

Bryan Lewis, 28, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. Prosecutors say he forced his way into a home in Bloomington on July 21 and struck and grabbed a person who was in the residence. 

The indictment and a warrant for Lewis' arrest was issued in October and he was arrested by Bloomington police on Tuesday. 

Normal man sentenced to two years on battery charge

In court on Wednesday, bond for Lewis was kept at $150,000 at 10%, as was included in the warrant. That means he would need to pay $15,000 plus a $35 fee to be released on this charge. 

His next appearance is Dec. 30 for an arraignment. 

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

