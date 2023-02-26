BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is being held without bond after police said he battered and strangled a person in a domestic battery incident.

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said police were called early Friday morning after the victim texted a third party that they were being beaten. That third party reported the battery to dispatchers.

Police said in the report that Nolan C. Love, 46, had repeatedly strangled the victim. The document said officers observed victim had injuries to their face, shoulder, arm and back. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The report also stated that the victim observed Love to be drinking when prohibited by the county's drug court program.

Documents said when officers told Love he was under arrest, he responded they "outta know better." Charging statements said Love pulled his arms away from police and pushed an officer. They added that police had to repeatedly use a taser to make him comply.

Love is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony; domestic battery with at least one prior conviction of the same charge, a Class 4 felony; and misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.

In a Saturday bond court hearing, a judge ruled him to be held without bond, pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

Love's bond amount will be reviewed at a 12:45 p.m. Friday, March 3 hearing, and his arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 17.

A booking photo was not immediately available for this article and will be added later.

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of February 25 These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).