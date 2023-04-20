BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing felony charges for spitting on a Bloomington police officer and struggling with McLean County correctional officers.

Kevin L. Ewen, 42, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing and was charged with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony), obstructing a peace officer (Class 4 felony) and two counts of resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor).

Ewen was charged with another count for obstructing a peace officer, but it was a Class A misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Ewen reportedly pulled his arms away from the grasp of two Bloomington police officers and two correctional officers, causing injuries to a correctional officer's hand and knees.

Judge Scott Black set Ewen's bond at $5,000 with 10% to apply for release. He was ordered not to have contact with the Windjammer Lounge, 2303 Stern Drive in Bloomington, and a Shell gas station at 2401 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington.

Ewen's arraignment is set for 9 a.m. May 5.

