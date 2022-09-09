 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man charged for selling cocaine in police investigation

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is jailed on felony charges after dealing cocaine in a Bloomington Police Department investigation.

Former Normal plant worker sues Rivian over sexual harassment

Judge Scott Black found probable cause Thursday to detain Alvarez Rigoberto, 40, on two counts of delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, and possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.

Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said a BPD Vice Unit, in conjunction with Illinois State Police Task Force 6, investigated cocaine sales in McLean County and recorded two controlled transactions with Rigoberto. Those deals happened in May and June, he said.

1 injured in Friday night shooting near BHS football field

The prosecutor said one purchase was made at the parking lot of the Kroger grocery on South Main Street and the other was at the Price Rite convenience store lot on North Clinton Street, both in Bloomington. Liu said Rigoberto twice sold 3.7 grams of cocaine for a price of $250 each.

Rigoberto was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop for driving on a revoked license, Liu said. He added a police search of a residence Rigoberto had stayed at recovered evidence of drug dealing, including scales, small "baggies" and cutting agents.

Judge Black set Rigoberto's bond at $150,000, with 10% to apply to release. He also ordered him to file a written notice of bail fund source to bond out, to ensure those funds were legally obtained.

Rigoberto's arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30. 

091022-blm-loc-1rigoberto

Alvarez Rigoberto, 40, is charged with two counts of delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, and possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class1 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jana Johnson talks about not getting to be with her mother during Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News