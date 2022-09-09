Bloomington man charged for selling cocaine in police investigation

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is jailed on felony charges after dealing cocaine in a Bloomington Police Department investigation.

Judge Scott Black found probable cause Thursday to detain Alvarez Rigoberto, 40, on two counts of delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, and possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.

Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said a BPD Vice Unit, in conjunction with Illinois State Police Task Force 6, investigated cocaine sales in McLean County and recorded two controlled transactions with Rigoberto. Those deals happened in May and June, he said.

The prosecutor said one purchase was made at the parking lot of the Kroger grocery on South Main Street and the other was at the Price Rite convenience store lot on North Clinton Street, both in Bloomington. Liu said Rigoberto twice sold 3.7 grams of cocaine for a price of $250 each.

Rigoberto was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop for driving on a revoked license, Liu said. He added a police search of a residence Rigoberto had stayed at recovered evidence of drug dealing, including scales, small "baggies" and cutting agents.

Judge Black set Rigoberto's bond at $150,000, with 10% to apply to release. He also ordered him to file a written notice of bail fund source to bond out, to ensure those funds were legally obtained.

Rigoberto's arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30.