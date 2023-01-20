Bloomington man charged for resisting arrest, possessing drugs

BLOOMINGTON — Eight felonies and one misdemeanor offense have been filed against a Bloomington man who police said possessed heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver.

Jordan M. Haley, 31, appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman, who set his bond at $100,000 with 10% to apply for release.

That bail amount was requested by Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick, who stated in court that Bloomington Police Department officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an armed subject on Eleanor Drive in Bloomington.

Fredrick said after police arrived to that area, a white car pulled in behind a BPD squad car and officers made contact with Haley, a passenger in that vehicle, who appeared to be intoxicated and had a crack pipe sticking out of his sweatshirt.

Police asked him to exit the vehicle and placed him under arrest, Fredrick said, but Haley pulled his arms away and ran about 10 yards before officers tackled him. During the arrest, an officer incurred minor injuries to his left hand, police statements indicated.

Fredrick said police found seven plastic bags containing crack cocaine near where Haley was grounded. Officers searched the vehicle he was in, the prosecutor said, locating near his seat 1 gram of powdered cocaine, at least two hydrocodone pills and four oxycodone tablets. Police found no evidence of prescriptions for the medications.

Fredrick said Haley was searched, and officers found a half-gram of methamphetamine wrapped in tin foil. In total, the prosecutor said police confiscated 11 grams of crack cocaine and 12 grams of heroin.He said Haley admitted the crack and powdered cocaine was his, but denied selling drugs.

Haley is charged with two Class 1 felonies: possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of 1-15 grams of heroin with intent to deliver; one class 3 felony: possession of less than 5 grams of meth; and five Class 4 felonies: possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of heroin, possession of less than 15 grams of hydrocodone, possession of less than 15 grams of oxycodone, and resisting a peace officer with injury. A misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession is also filed.Judge Workman approved Fredrick’s request for Haley to file a motion for a bail source hearing before he is eligible to be bonded out, and prove his bail money is legally obtained.

Haley's arraignment hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

