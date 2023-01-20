Bloomington man charged for resisting arrest, possessing drugs

BLOOMINGTON — Eight felonies and one misdemeanor offense have been filed against a Bloomington man who police said possessed heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver.
Jordan M. Haley, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with Class 1 felony offenses of possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to deliver, and additional felony charges for possession meth, hydrocodone, and oxycodone, and resisting a peace officer with injury.
Jordan M. Haley, 31, appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman, who set his bond at $100,000 with 10% to apply for release.
That bail amount was requested by Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick, who stated in court that Bloomington Police Department officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an armed subject on Eleanor Drive in Bloomington.
Fredrick said after police arrived to that area, a white car pulled in behind a BPD squad car and officers made contact with Haley, a passenger in that vehicle, who appeared to be intoxicated and had a crack pipe sticking out of his sweatshirt.
Police asked him to exit the vehicle and placed him under arrest, Fredrick said, but Haley pulled his arms away and ran about 10 yards before officers tackled him. During the arrest, an officer incurred minor injuries to his left hand, police statements indicated.
Fredrick said police found seven plastic bags containing crack cocaine near where Haley was grounded. Officers searched the vehicle he was in, the prosecutor said, locating near his seat 1 gram of powdered cocaine, at least two hydrocodone pills and four oxycodone tablets. Police found no evidence of prescriptions for the medications.
Fredrick said Haley was searched, and officers found a half-gram of methamphetamine wrapped in tin foil. In total, the prosecutor said police confiscated 11 grams of crack cocaine and 12 grams of heroin.
He said Haley admitted the crack and powdered cocaine was his, but denied selling drugs.
Haley is charged with two Class 1 felonies: possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of 1-15 grams of heroin with intent to deliver; one class 3 felony: possession of less than 5 grams of meth; and five Class 4 felonies: possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of heroin, possession of less than 15 grams of hydrocodone, possession of less than 15 grams of oxycodone, and resisting a peace officer with injury. A misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession is also filed.
Judge Workman approved Fredrick’s request for Haley to file a motion for a bail source hearing before he is eligible to be bonded out, and prove his bail money is legally obtained.
Haley’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.
States with the most firearms traced to them by the federal government
Firearm traces by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives begin at the request of a law enforcement agency when a firearm is found at a crime scene. They are designed to help law enforcement agencies track the sale and possession of such firearms. A firearm is normally traced to the first retail seller.
Agencies may request traces for any investigative reason, which they do not necessarily report to the federal government, and it's important to remember not all firearms used in crimes are traced, and not all traced firearms are used in crimes.
Once a trace is initiated, the ATF
receives information from eTrace, a web-based method of tracing the purchase and history of firearms used in violent crimes, which identifies the manufacturer or importer and the original licensee. From there, the trace becomes a manual process of combing through transaction records to find the first purchaser.
When firearms are traced, it is not for the purpose of determining which types, makes, or models are used for illicit purposes, nor do the firearms selected for traces constitute a random sample; therefore, they should not be considered representative of all firearms used by criminals or of the methods by which firearms, in general, are acquired for use in the commission of crimes.
How trace information is used has been restricted by the
Jim Watson/AFP // Getty Images
#51. Hawaii
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 0.76
- Total firearms: 110
--- Pistols: 53
--- Revolvers: 11
--- Rifles: 35
--- Shotguns: 11
--- Derringers: 0
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 0
Canva
#50. Vermont
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 3.73
- Total firearms: 241
--- Pistols: 132
--- Revolvers: 26
--- Rifles: 59
--- Shotguns: 24
--- Derringers: 0
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 0
Canva
#49. Maine
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 3.74
- Total firearms: 513
--- Pistols: 288
--- Revolvers: 63
--- Rifles: 106
--- Shotguns: 46
--- Derringers: 0
--- Machine guns: 5
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 5
Canva
#48. Connecticut
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 4.47
- Total firearms: 1,612
--- Pistols: 1,201
--- Revolvers: 181
--- Rifles: 129
--- Shotguns: 89
--- Derringers: 6
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 6
Canva
#46. New Jersey
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 5.06
- Total firearms: 4,685
--- Pistols: 3,403
--- Revolvers: 584
--- Rifles: 399
--- Shotguns: 249
--- Derringers: 20
--- Machine guns: 14
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 16
Canva
#45. Wyoming
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 5.06
- Total firearms: 293
--- Pistols: 151
--- Revolvers: 35
--- Rifles: 79
--- Shotguns: 24
--- Derringers: 4
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 0
Canva
#44. New Hampshire
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 5.08
- Total firearms: 705
--- Pistols: 404
--- Revolvers: 75
--- Rifles: 137
--- Shotguns: 72
--- Derringers: 0
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 4
--- Other: 13
Canva
#43. New York
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 5.17
- Total firearms: 10,264
--- Pistols: 7,144
--- Revolvers: 1,324
--- Rifles: 1,014
--- Shotguns: 601
--- Derringers: 82
--- Machine guns: 66
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 33
Canva
#42. Rhode Island
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 6.06
- Total firearms: 664
--- Pistols: 508
--- Revolvers: 63
--- Rifles: 57
--- Shotguns: 34
--- Derringers: 2
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 0
Canva
#41. Washington
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 7.20
- Total firearms: 5,569
--- Pistols: 3,505
--- Revolvers: 539
--- Rifles: 934
--- Shotguns: 529
--- Derringers: 23
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 39
Canva
#40. Idaho
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 7.24
- Total firearms: 1,376
--- Pistols: 895
--- Revolvers: 162
--- Rifles: 207
--- Shotguns: 94
--- Derringers: 7
--- Machine guns: 4
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 7
Canva
#39. Iowa
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 8.07
- Total firearms: 2,576
--- Pistols: 1,783
--- Revolvers: 196
--- Rifles: 338
--- Shotguns: 236
--- Derringers: 16
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 7
Canva
#38. Minnesota
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 8.07
- Total firearms: 4,605
--- Pistols: 3,417
--- Revolvers: 337
--- Rifles: 455
--- Shotguns: 365
--- Derringers: 8
--- Machine guns: 11
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 12
Canva
#36. South Dakota
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 9.24
- Total firearms: 827
--- Pistols: 457
--- Revolvers: 90
--- Rifles: 165
--- Shotguns: 98
--- Derringers: 11
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 6
Canva
#35. West Virginia
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 9.52
- Total firearms: 1,698
--- Pistols: 1,083
--- Revolvers: 191
--- Rifles: 252
--- Shotguns: 139
--- Derringers: 23
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 10
Canva
#34. North Dakota
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 9.94
- Total firearms: 770
--- Pistols: 437
--- Revolvers: 82
--- Rifles: 157
--- Shotguns: 90
--- Derringers: 4
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 0
Canva
#33. Montana
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 10.63
- Total firearms: 1,174
--- Pistols: 563
--- Revolvers: 115
--- Rifles: 362
--- Shotguns: 124
--- Derringers: 5
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 5
Canva
#31. Nebraska
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 11.31
- Total firearms: 2,221
--- Pistols: 1,298
--- Revolvers: 205
--- Rifles: 473
--- Shotguns: 230
--- Derringers: 10
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 5
Canva
#30. Arkansas
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 11.70
- Total firearms: 3,541
--- Pistols: 2,675
--- Revolvers: 247
--- Rifles: 409
--- Shotguns: 165
--- Derringers: 16
--- Machine guns: 18
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 11
Canva
#29. Pennsylvania
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 11.86
- Total firearms: 15,370
--- Pistols: 11,194
--- Revolvers: 1,433
--- Rifles: 1,667
--- Shotguns: 903
--- Derringers: 61
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 40
--- Other: 72
Canva
#28. Wisconsin
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 11.98
- Total firearms: 7,062
--- Pistols: 5,666
--- Revolvers: 443
--- Rifles: 568
--- Shotguns: 346
--- Derringers: 20
--- Machine guns: 8
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 11
Canva
#27. Colorado
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 12.10
- Total firearms: 7,035
--- Pistols: 4,923
--- Revolvers: 654
--- Rifles: 885
--- Shotguns: 518
--- Derringers: 35
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 20
Canva
#26. Michigan
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 12.27
- Total firearms: 12,329
--- Pistols: 9,930
--- Revolvers: 673
--- Rifles: 1,047
--- Shotguns: 440
--- Derringers: 33
--- Machine guns: 162
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 44
Canva
#25. Oregon
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 12.82
- Total firearms: 5,445
--- Pistols: 3,266
--- Revolvers: 622
--- Rifles: 1,081
--- Shotguns: 425
--- Derringers: 32
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 19
Canva
#24. Oklahoma
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 13.30
- Total firearms: 5,302
--- Pistols: 3,904
--- Revolvers: 442
--- Rifles: 567
--- Shotguns: 316
--- Derringers: 30
--- Machine guns: 24
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 19
Canva
#23. California
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 13.85
- Total firearms: 54,338
--- Pistols: 36,768
--- Revolvers: 5,356
--- Rifles: 7,695
--- Shotguns: 3,456
--- Derringers: 233
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 417
--- Other: 413
Canva
#21. Kansas
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 14.63
- Total firearms: 4,292
--- Pistols: 3,146
--- Revolvers: 360
--- Rifles: 470
--- Shotguns: 265
--- Derringers: 22
--- Machine guns: 15
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 14
Canva
#20. Illinois
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 15.09
- Total firearms: 19,120
--- Pistols: 15,481
--- Revolvers: 1,507
--- Rifles: 1,190
--- Shotguns: 750
--- Derringers: 71
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 121
Canva
#19. Kentucky
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 15.11
- Total firearms: 6,812
--- Pistols: 5,065
--- Revolvers: 486
--- Rifles: 937
--- Shotguns: 250
--- Derringers: 32
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 28
--- Other: 14
Canva
#18. Indiana
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 15.21
- Total firearms: 10,349
--- Pistols: 8,056
--- Revolvers: 775
--- Rifles: 889
--- Shotguns: 519
--- Derringers: 64
--- Machine guns: 17
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 29
Canva
#17. Texas
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 15.40
- Total firearms: 45,479
--- Pistols: 36,045
--- Revolvers: 2,881
--- Rifles: 4,127
--- Shotguns: 1,990
--- Derringers: 144
--- Machine guns: 219
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 73
Canva
#16. Florida
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 15.76
- Total firearms: 34,336
--- Pistols: 26,179
--- Revolvers: 2,897
--- Rifles: 2,955
--- Shotguns: 1,482
--- Derringers: 135
--- Machine guns: 633
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 55
Canva
#15. Maryland
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 15.92
- Total firearms: 9,816
--- Pistols: 6,269
--- Revolvers: 860
--- Rifles: 1,567
--- Shotguns: 1,028
--- Derringers: 0
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 33
--- Other: 59
Canva
#14. Mississippi
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 16.08
- Total firearms: 4,744
--- Pistols: 3,518
--- Revolvers: 358
--- Rifles: 574
--- Shotguns: 254
--- Derringers: 22
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 5
--- Other: 13
Canva
#13. Missouri
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 16.45
- Total firearms: 10,148
--- Pistols: 8,097
--- Revolvers: 686
--- Rifles: 812
--- Shotguns: 435
--- Derringers: 0
--- Machine guns: 47
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 71
Canva
#11. Delaware
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 16.68
- Total firearms: 1,674
--- Pistols: 1,222
--- Revolvers: 129
--- Rifles: 159
--- Shotguns: 154
--- Derringers: 7
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 3
--- Other: 0
Canva
#10. Alabama
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 17.55
- Total firearms: 8,847
--- Pistols: 6,888
--- Revolvers: 804
--- Rifles: 702
--- Shotguns: 378
--- Derringers: 43
--- Machine guns: 16
--- Unknown types: 7
--- Other: 9
Canva
#9. Ohio
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 17.68
- Total firearms: 20,826
--- Pistols: 17,001
--- Revolvers: 1,525
--- Rifles: 1,400
--- Shotguns: 739
--- Derringers: 82
--- Machine guns: 40
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 39
Canva
#8. Georgia
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 18.96
- Total firearms: 20,472
--- Pistols: 16,327
--- Revolvers: 1,457
--- Rifles: 1,658
--- Shotguns: 819
--- Derringers: 100
--- Machine guns: 46
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 65
Canva
#6. South Carolina
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 20.62
- Total firearms: 10,701
--- Pistols: 8,333
--- Revolvers: 907
--- Rifles: 853
--- Shotguns: 538
--- Derringers: 59
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 11
Canva
#5. Nevada
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 21.42
- Total firearms: 6,735
--- Pistols: 5,354
--- Revolvers: 458
--- Rifles: 501
--- Shotguns: 305
--- Derringers: 26
--- Machine guns: 56
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 35
Canva
#4. North Carolina
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 21.90
- Total firearms: 23,104
--- Pistols: 16,480
--- Revolvers: 1,980
--- Rifles: 2,694
--- Shotguns: 1,585
--- Derringers: 108
--- Machine guns: 148
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 109
Canva
#3. Tennessee
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 22.15
- Total firearms: 15,453
--- Pistols: 12,045
--- Revolvers: 1,260
--- Rifles: 1,318
--- Shotguns: 573
--- Derringers: 86
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 132
--- Other: 39
Canva
#2. Louisiana
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 29.73
- Total firearms: 13,745
--- Pistols: 10,179
--- Revolvers: 1,145
--- Rifles: 1,582
--- Shotguns: 749
--- Derringers: 65
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 0
--- Other: 25
Canva
#1. Washington DC
- Traced firearms per 10k residents: 35.18
- Total firearms: 2,357
--- Pistols: 2,024
--- Revolvers: 129
--- Rifles: 90
--- Shotguns: 43
--- Derringers: 0
--- Machine guns: 0
--- Unknown types: 61
--- Other: 10
Canva
