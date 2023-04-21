BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is jailed on several felony charges, which include making a false bomb threat to a McLean County court office.

Bobby Q. Williams, 31, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing on three felony cases following his Wednesday arrest by the Normal Police Department.

In one case filed in late January, Williams is charged with making a false threat to the McLean County Circuit Clerk's Office, a Class 3 felony. Charging documents state that on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Williams indicated to a clerk's office employee that there would be "two massive explosions in the courthouse."

Lt. Jon Albee, patrol division commander for the McLean County Sheriff's Office, told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that their deputies responded to the threat and temporarily closed the county's Law and Justice Center.

Albee said deputies from the patrol and court security divisions followed planned procedures and determined the threat was unfounded. He said the sheriff's office investigated the threat, and ultimately had an arrest warrant issued for Williams.

McLean County Circuit Clerk Don Everhart did not respond to several requests for comment.

A second case filed March 22 accuses Williams of two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony. Records dated two burglaries on Dec. 30, 2021: one at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, and another at Target in Normal. Three Class 3 felony charges were also filed against Williams in that case: theft and two counts of unlawful use of a debit card, all at Target.

Arrest affidavits state Williams twice defrauded Target of $300 by using a woman's debit card at the store without her permission.

The third case, filed in October, charges Williams with burglary, a Class 2 felony. Documents date that offense as occurring Dec. 14, 2021, and identify the Fixit Mobile Repair shop in Bloomington as the victim.

Assistant Public Defender Mackenzie Frizzell told the court that Williams is receiving mental health treatment.

Judge Scott Black set bond in each of the two burglary cases at $25,000, and at $5,000 in the false threat case. Williams must post 10% for each of those individual bond amounts, plus fees, to be released. He remained in custody Friday.

Judge Black also ordered Williams to have no contact with the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal. He scheduled an arraignment hearing for all three cases at 9 a.m. May 5.

Williams denied public defender representation for future hearings.

