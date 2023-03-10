BLOOMINGTON — A 32-year-old Bloomington man was charged after investigators said he provided a gun to state investigators and possessed a variety of drugs.

Brandon A. Hutson appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing, where a McLean County judge found probable cause to detain him in two felony cases.

The first case accuses him of illegally delivering a firearm to Illinois State Police Task Force Six, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony. Records state the ammo and gun were delivered Nov. 21.

In the second case, a Class X felony charge of possession of LSD with intent to deliver was filed against Hutson, as well as a Class 1 felony charge of LSD possession. The records said he had between 15 and 200 divided parts of a substance containing LSD.

Additionally, Hutson was charged with possession of more than 200 grams of psilocyn with intent to deliver, also a Class X felony, as well a Class 1 felony charge of psilocyn possession. That's a psychoactive compound found in hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms. Hutson is also charged with possessing between 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony, and possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, a class 4 felony.

McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Jeffrey Horve said the Normal Police Department jointly investigated the charges of drug possession with ISP's Task Force Six. Records dated the possession charges as occurring between Sept. 24 and 25.

A judge set Hutson's bond in both cases at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. The judge also demanded that he file a motion for a bail source hearing, to ensure that all bond money was legally obtained.

Hutson was still in custody Friday. His arraignment in both cases was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 24.