Bloomington man charged for delivering cocaine

BLOOMINGTON — A 63-year-old man has been charged twice for delivering a controlled substance to Illinois State Police informants.
Willie D. McGee, of Bloomington, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black. McGee is facing two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.
Charging documents state McGee provided less than 1 gram of cocaine to an ISP Task Force Six confidential informant on two occasions. The first controlled buy took place Sept. 1 and the second on Wednesday.
McGee was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. His arrangement hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
Today in history: Oct. 21
1779: "Old Ironsides"
In 1797, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” was christened in Boston’s harbor.
U.S. NAVY
1879: Thomas Edison
In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
AP
1944: Aachen
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. troops captured the German city of Aachen (AH’-kuhn).
AP
1966: Aberfan, Wales
In 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales.
AP
1967: Vietnam War Protests
In 1967, tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters began two days of demonstrations in Washington, D.C.
AP
1969: Jack Kerouac
In 1969, beat poet and author Jack Kerouac died in St. Petersburg, Fla., at age 47.
AP
1971: Supreme Court Justices
In 1971, President Richard Nixon nominated Lewis F. Powell and William H. Rehnquist to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Both nominees were confirmed.)
AP
2011: Barack Obama
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama declared that America’s long and deeply unpopular war in Iraq would be over by the end of 2011 and that all U.S. troops “will definitely be home for the holidays.”
AP
2012: Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame along with trailblazing singer Connie Smith and keyboard player Hargus “Pig” Robbins.
Wade Payne
2012: George McGovern
In 2012, former senator and 1972 Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern, 90, died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
AP
2014: Ben Bradlee
In 2014, former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, 93, died in Washington.
AP
2014: Jeffrey Fowle
In 2014, North Korea abruptly freed Jeffrey Fowle, an American, nearly six months after he was arrested for leaving a Bible in a nightclub.
AP
2015: Joe Biden
In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden announced he would not be a candidate in the 2016 White House campaign, solidifying Hillary Rodham Clinton’s status as the Democratic front-runner.
AP
2017: Houston Astros
The Houston Astros reached the World Series for just the second time in the team’s history, beating the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. (The Astros would beat the Dodgers in seven games in the World Series.)
Eric Gay
2020: Barack Obama
One year ago: Former President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch for Joe Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia, especially Black men, not to sit out the election and risk seeing Trump reelected.
AP
2020: Mitt Romney
One year ago: Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, told CNN that he had voted in the Nov. 3 election, but not for Donald Trump.
AP
2020: Purdue Pharma
One year ago: The Justice Department said drugmaker Purdue Pharma, the company behind the powerful prescription painkiller OxyContin that experts said had helped touch off an opioid epidemic, would plead guilty to federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion.
AP
2021: Alec Baldwin
One year ago: A gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set in New Mexico killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
Jordan Strauss
