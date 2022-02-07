Bloomington man charged for December meth delivery

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington remains jailed on drug charges stemming from December.

Isaac Z. Plummer, 26, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.

He also is charged with Class 3 felony unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and look-alike substances.

Plummer is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and a substance containing clonazepam to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Dec. 8.

Court documents show he also delivered look-alike substances to meth and MDMA to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Dec. 13.

A warrant for Plummer’s arrest was issued Jan. 3 and a bond was preliminarily set at $150,000 with 10% to apply.

A judge kept his bond as set in a hearing Monday, meaning he would need to pay $15,035 to be released from custody.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

