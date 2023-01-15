 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man charged for battering hospital security guards

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man was released after police arrested him on battery charges early Saturday morning at a Normal hospital.

Who killed Carol Rofstad? Podcast explores 47-year-old cold case

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Normal Police Department officers responded at 12:14 a.m. Saturday after dispatchers were told someone was fighting with security at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

The report said Derrick D. Jones, of Bloomington, had received treatment Friday at the hospital, but voluntarily left on his own. The record said Jones returned, was not receiving treatment and was asked to leave the medical facility.

Normal man charged with violating Offender Against Youth Act

The report said after two hospital security guards escorted Jones out of the building, he pushed both of them. The document said the guards took him to the ground to prevent further attack, and Jones punched one of them several times in the arms and chest.

Jones faces two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony. He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

A court date and booking photo were not available Sunday.

Here are tips for protecting your car and minimizing winter car problems.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal woman released on multiple drug charges

Normal woman released on multiple drug charges

Holly M. Isaacson, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Grim task of identifying the dead begins after Nepal plane crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News