Bloomington man charged for battering hospital security guards

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man was released after police arrested him on battery charges early Saturday morning at a Normal hospital.

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Normal Police Department officers responded at 12:14 a.m. Saturday after dispatchers were told someone was fighting with security at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

The report said Derrick D. Jones, of Bloomington, had received treatment Friday at the hospital, but voluntarily left on his own. The record said Jones returned, was not receiving treatment and was asked to leave the medical facility.

The report said after two hospital security guards escorted Jones out of the building, he pushed both of them. The document said the guards took him to the ground to prevent further attack, and Jones punched one of them several times in the arms and chest.

Jones faces two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony. He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

A court date and booking photo were not available Sunday.

