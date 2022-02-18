 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bloomington man burned 5-year-old kids with iron, prosecutor says

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is in custody for burning his children with a steam iron, authorities said. 

Lorel M. Johnson, 41, told police that he had placed a hot iron on his two 5-year-old children’s legs for about four seconds each “to teach the children that the iron was hot,” prosecutors said.

He is charged with two counts of Class X felony aggravated battery and two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery.

Johnson was ordered to have no contact with his children or any person under 18 years old.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is set for March 11.

Lorel M. Johnson

Lorel M. Johnson, 41, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

