Bloomington man burned 5-year-old kids with iron, prosecutor says

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is in custody for burning his children with a steam iron, authorities said.

Lorel M. Johnson, 41, told police that he had placed a hot iron on his two 5-year-old children’s legs for about four seconds each “to teach the children that the iron was hot,” prosecutors said.

He is charged with two counts of Class X felony aggravated battery and two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery.

Johnson was ordered to have no contact with his children or any person under 18 years old.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is set for March 11.

