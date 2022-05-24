 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man burglarized smoke shop, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is charged with burglary at a smoke shop.

Austin S. Waller, 20, is charged with one count of burglary.

He is accused of entering Discount Smoke & Pop, 1415 N. Main St., Bloomington, without authority and with the intent to commit theft Tuesday.

Waller was jailed in lieu of posting $535. He was ordered to have no contact with Discount Smoke & Pop.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

Austin S. Waller

Austin S. Waller, 20, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
