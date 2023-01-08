Bloomington man arrested on domestic battery, strangulation charges

BLOOMINGTON — A 43-year-old Bloomington man was arrested Friday on several domestic battery charges.
Arrest affidavits provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office state that Bloomington Police Department officers were called Friday to Shane A. Dixon’s home for a domestic dispute. Police reported speaking with a witness, who said Dixon had been drinking all day and trying to start arguments before he punched the victim and put them in a chokehold.
The report said that fight prompted the witness to call for police assistance. The document said the victim indicated to police that they could not breathe when Dixon choked them, and looked to the witness to call for help.
Dixon told BPD, per the report, that the fighting was mutual.
Dixon is charged with domestic battery involving bodily harm and prior domestic battery convictions, a Class 2 felony, aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor domestic battery.
In a Saturday bond court hearing, a judge set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the witness.
