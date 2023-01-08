Bloomington man arrested on domestic battery, strangulation charges

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 43-year-old Bloomington man was arrested Friday on several domestic battery charges.

Lexington man faces residential burglary charge

Arrest affidavits provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office state that Bloomington Police Department officers were called Friday to Shane A. Dixon’s home for a domestic dispute. Police reported speaking with a witness, who said Dixon had been drinking all day and trying to start arguments before he punched the victim and put them in a chokehold.

Springfield woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder outside Kappa Men's Club

The report said that fight prompted the witness to call for police assistance. The document said the victim indicated to police that they could not breathe when Dixon choked them, and looked to the witness to call for help.

Bloomington man pleads guilty to drug charge

Dixon told BPD, per the report, that the fighting was mutual.

Dixon is charged with domestic battery involving bodily harm and prior domestic battery convictions, a Class 2 felony, aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor domestic battery.

In a Saturday bond court hearing, a judge set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the witness.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

