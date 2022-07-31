Bloomington man arrested on domestic battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A 37-year-old man faces felony domestic battery charges after police say he punched an older man and strangled a 17-year-old Friday night.

Police say they were called to a Bloomington residence in response to an altercation involving the suspect, Derrick G. Edmondson, according to charging documents from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.

The 17-year-old victim described being repeatedly attacked by the man, having his neck squeezed until he couldn't breathe and nearly passing out. Officers reported that the victim had a raspy voice and marks on his neck.

Edmondson is also accused of attacking a man who had attempted to intervene. The man fell to the ground, where Edmondson continued to punch him, police said.

Recordings of both altercations were provided to police, according to the court documents.

Edmondson is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery against a victim above age 60, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery with up to two prior domestic battery convictions, a Class 4 felony.

His bond was set at $50,000 on Saturday in a McLean County court hearing, with 10% to apply for release and the condition of having no contact with the victims.

Edmondson had bonded out as of Sunday afternoon, according to jail staff.