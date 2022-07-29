Bloomington man arrested for sexual assault of minor

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody for sexual assault of a minor. 

Matthew T. Huett, 40, was arrested Wednesday after multiple bills of indictments were signed by a McLean County grand jury.

Huett was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old (Class X felonies) and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor family member (Class 2 felonies). 

Court records indicate the offenses occurred over a three-year span from Jan. 19, 2018, to Jan. 18, 2021.

Huett's bond is set at $1 million at 10%, meaning he would need to pay $100,035 to be released from jail. 

The court also ruled that he have no contact with the alleged victim and any person under 18 years old. 

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 26. 

