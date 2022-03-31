 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man arrested for sexual assault of minor, police say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody for sexual assault of a minor.

Wilmer A. Marquez-Ayala, 35, was arrested Wednesday on nine McLean County warrants as a result of a police investigation that began in November 2021, police said.

Wilmer A. Marquez-Ayala

Wilmer A. Marquez-Ayala, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor family member (Class 2 felonies) and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old (Class X felonies).

Marquez-Ayala knew the minor victim and that the offenses occurred for about one year when the victim was 11 years old, prosecutors said.

Former LeRoy teacher pleads guilty to grooming charge

Court records show Marquez-Ayala is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor family member (Class 2 felonies) and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old (Class X felonies).

Marquez-Ayala was arrested on warrants with a bond set at $1 million at 10%. A judge ruled Thursday that his bond will remain as set, meaning Marquez-Ayala would need to pay $100,035 to be released from jail.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia’s president dissolves parliament, extending power grab

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News