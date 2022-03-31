Bloomington man arrested for sexual assault of minor, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody for sexual assault of a minor.

Wilmer A. Marquez-Ayala, 35, was arrested Wednesday on nine McLean County warrants as a result of a police investigation that began in November 2021, police said.

Marquez-Ayala knew the minor victim and that the offenses occurred for about one year when the victim was 11 years old, prosecutors said.

Court records show Marquez-Ayala is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor family member (Class 2 felonies) and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old (Class X felonies).

Marquez-Ayala was arrested on warrants with a bond set at $1 million at 10%. A judge ruled Thursday that his bond will remain as set, meaning Marquez-Ayala would need to pay $100,035 to be released from jail.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.