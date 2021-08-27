Bloomington man arrested for firing shots back at car

BLOOMINGTON — Police said a group of people were shot at early Friday morning outside of a Bloomington apartment building, resulting in the arrest of a Bloomington man who returned fire.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers responded at 1:45 a.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Orchard Road after a caller hung up on dispatchers.

When police got there, the release said, they learned several shots had been fired from a vehicle going north on Orchard Road, targeting a group of people standing in a common area of an apartment complex.

Officers found bullets that had struck three occupied apartment buildings on the west side of Orchard Road, the police department said.

Investigators said they collected evidence at the scene and then identified one suspect as 23-year-old Qwonterian V. Ivy of Bloomington, who had been standing with the group outside the apartment building, according to Officer John Fermon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses told police that Ivy was seen "indiscriminately" shooting a pistol at the vehicle the gunfire originated from, according to BPD.

The McLean County State's Attorney's office has charged Ivy with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, the press release said.

Ivy briefly appeared in court Friday and a judge set his bond at $300,000 at 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $30,035 to be released from the McLean County jail.

He is due back in court Sept. 24 for an arraignment.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident, and additional suspects have not yet been arrested. Anyone with information should called Det. Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or email KRaisbeck@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.