Bloomington man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act, a Class 2 felony. 

Reginald L. Nix, 37, of Bloomington, was arrested Tuesday by Bloomington police.

Reginald Nix

Reginald L. Nix, 37. 

According to a probable cause statement, the prosecution said Nix was ordered to register on Jan. 6 but arrived to register on Jan. 10, saying he had forgotten the correct date. 

Nix was convicted of sex abuse in Umatilla County, Oregon, in 2006 and, according to the prosecution, has been convicted of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act twice, once in 2012 and again in 2014, with both convictions resulting in sentences with the Illinois Department of Corrections. 

Nix must post $535 to be released from the McLean County Jail, and his next court date is 9 a.m. Jan. 27.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

