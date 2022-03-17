Bloomington man accused of stealing neighbor's hedge trimmer

BLOOMINGTON – Burglary and theft charges have been filed against a Bloomington man accused of stealing his neighbor’s hedge trimmer.

Anthony R. Fairchild, 51, is charged with one count each of burglary and theft.

Prosecutors said the victim reported March 10 that home surveillance footage at his residence in the first block of Isabelle Drive in Bloomington captured a man who he recognized as his neighbor around his residence.

The victim then observed the man walk away from his residence with a hedge trimmer. He later noticed that his shed had been burglarized and his hedge trimmer was missing, prosecutors said.

Police identified the man as Fairchild through previous police contact with him, authorities said.

Fairchild remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and his address.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.