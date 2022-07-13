 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man accused of spitting on police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of spitting in the face of a Normal Police Office.

071422-blm-loc-1sandy

Sandy 

Damen J. Sandy, 45, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer (Class 2 felony). 

Court documents said Normal police found him intoxicated with his pants down in the 1200 block of Jersey Avenue on July 11. Prosecutors say he refused to cooperate with emergency services and was forced into an ambulance, spitting on a police officer during the incident.  

He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. 

Man charged with aggravated DUI after I-55 crash

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

