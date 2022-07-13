Bloomington man accused of spitting on police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of spitting in the face of a Normal Police Office.
Damen J. Sandy, 45, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer (Class 2 felony).
Court documents said Normal police found him intoxicated with his pants down in the 1200 block of Jersey Avenue on July 11. Prosecutors say he refused to cooperate with emergency services and was forced into an ambulance, spitting on a police officer during the incident.
He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5.
