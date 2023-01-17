Bloomington man accused of sex abuse, attempted assault

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on sexual violence charges.

Jayden H. Mitchell, 23, is charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault.

Jayden Mitchell

Mitchell

Court documents indicated the offenses occurred in July 2021.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment on the case Jan. 11, when a warrant for his arrest was issued. Mitchell was taken into custody Saturday.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $20,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 3.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

