Bloomington man accused of intending to distribute meth

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on methamphetamine charges.

David W. Kallal

David W. Kallal, 36, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class X felony), 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony), possession of 15-100 grams of meth (Class 1 felony), and possession of 5-15 grams of meth (Class 2 felony).

Drug charges filed against Bloomington man

Kallal was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

