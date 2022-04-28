Bloomington man accused of intending to distribute meth

David W. Kallal, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class X felony), 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony), possession of 15-100 grams of meth (Class 1 felony), and possession of 5-15 grams of meth (Class 2 felony).