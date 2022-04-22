Bloomington man accused of illegally possessing guns

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deon K. Moore

Deon K. Moore, 26, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony).

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – Gun charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Deon K. Moore, 26, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony).

He is accused of possessing a pistol firearm and a revolver between Feb. 28 and March 1.

Moore was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

