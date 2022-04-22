Bloomington man accused of illegally possessing guns

BLOOMINGTON –
Gun charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.
Deon K. Moore, 26, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony).
He is accused of possessing a pistol firearm and a revolver between Feb. 28 and March 1.
Moore was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Deon K. Moore
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cordaiz J. Jones
Cordaiz J. Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 2 felonies), stalking (Class 4 felony) and two counts of misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Christopher L. Anderson
Christopher L. Anderson, 40, of Downs, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Daniel Wilcox
Daniel Wilcox, 22, of New Concord, Kentucky, is charged with five counts each of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felonies) and criminal sexual abuse, which are charged as Class A misdemeanors.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kaveior K. Thomas
Kaveior K. Thomas, 32, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class X felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony), two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and violation of the Illinois FOID Card Act (Class 3 felonies).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Courtney A. Boyd
Courtney A. Boyd, 27, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jodi M. Draper
Jodi M. Draper, 55, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Brian D. Stewart
Brian D. Stewart, 48, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lonnie L. Kimbrough
Lonnie L. Kimbrough, 36, of Peoria, was sentenced to 24 months on conditional discharge and four days in jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful cannabis possession.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Amari S. Buchanon
Amari S. Buchanon, 25, of Normal, was sentenced to 16 days in jail. She earned credit for eight days served in jail. She pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card. All other charges were dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Donna Osborne
Donna Osborne, 52, of Decatur, is charged with two counts of burglary (Class 2 felonies) and one count each of
retail theft (Class 3 felony) and theft (Class 4 felony).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Juls T. Eutsey
Julian T. Eutsey, 21, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 24 months on probation. She pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual abuse.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Megan J. Duffy
Megan J. Duffy, 27, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and two counts each of unlawful possession of 5-15 grams (Class 2 felony) and less than 5 grams of meth (Class 3 felony).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Qwonterian V. Ivy
Qwonterian V. Ivy, 24, of Bloomington, was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Madison A. Knight
Madison A. Knight, 20, of Rutland, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 30 months' probation for unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dexter D. McCraney
Dexter D. McCraney, 38, of Normal, is charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Thomas J. Davis
Thomas J. Davis, 27, of Bloomington, was sentenced to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine. All other charges were dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Christina D. Noonan
Christina D. Noonan, 42, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of controlled substance trafficking (Class X felonies), two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charged as Class X felonies and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver as a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Wesley M. Noonan
Wesley M. Noonan, 48, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of controlled substance trafficking (Class X felonies), two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charged as Class X felonies and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver as a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kenyatta L. Tate
Kenyatta L. Tate, 46, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of between 15-100 grams and 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class X and Class 1 felonies) and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felonies).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Quacy L. Webster
Quacy L. Webster, 43, of Bloomington, is charged with one count each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jalen A. Davis
Jalen A. Davis, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with six counts of child pornography possession (Class X felony).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lazaro Flores
Lazaro Flores, 34, of Streator, was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death.
Mohamed N. Thiam
Mohamed N. Thiam, 19, of Bloomington, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lorenzo Sims
Lorenzo Sims, 30, of Chicago, is charged with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felonies).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Laycell D. Wright
Laycell D. Wright, 32, of Rantoul, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine (Class 1 felony). He also is charged with unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis (Class 4 felony) and 30-100 grams of cannabis (Class A misdemeanor).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Richard S. Bjorling
Richard S. Bjorling, 54, of Peoria Heights, was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tyler D. Vidmar
Tyler D. Vidmar, 23, of Clinton, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
James E. Chase
James E. Chase, 52, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Melissa J. Piercy
Melissa J. Piercy, 38, of Normal, is charged with unlawful delivery of meth (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Charles L. Bell
Charles L. Bell, 33, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery (Class X felony), two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felonies), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (Class 2 felony), and violation of the Illinois Firearm Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony).
BLOOMINGTON POLICE
Wilmer A. Marquez-Ayala
Wilmer A. Marquez-Ayala, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor family member (Class 2 felonies) and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old (Class X felonies).
BLOOMINGTON POLICE
Joshway C. Boens
Joshway C. Boens, 41, of Chicago, is charged in McLean County with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery as a subsequent offense.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Seth A. Kindred
Seth A. Kindred, 31, of Ellsworth, was sentenced March 30 to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Matthew D. Nunley
Matthew D. Nunley, 33, of Eureka, was sentenced to four years in prison for one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. All other charges were dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Clinton A. Page
Clinton A. Page, 29, of Normal, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 24 months on probation. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Loren M. Jepsen
Loren M. Jepsen, 34, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of home invasion causing injury (Class X felony). All other charges were dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Calvin E. Young
Calvin E. Young, 30, of Bloomington, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of cocaine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jason R. Roof
Jason R. Roof, 46, of Heyworth, was sentenced March 28 to five and a half years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
James L. Fields
James L. Fields, 24, of Bloomington, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michelle E. Mueller
Michelle E. Mueller, 32, of Normal, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months on probation. She pleaded guilty to one count of burglary. All other charges were dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Telly H. Arrington
Telly H. Arrington, 24, of Normal, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Antonio R. Ross
Antonio R. Ross, 28, of Springfield, was sentenced March 24 to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of retail theft. All other charges were dismissed. He also was ordered to pay $7,305 in restitution. Ross earned credit for previously serving 239 days in jail.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Carlos L. Hogan
Carlos L. Hogan, 33, of Decatur, was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis. All other charges were dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
David W. Kallal
David W. Kallal, 36, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kent D. Johnson
Kent D. Johnson, 34, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Andre D. Seals
Andre D. Seals, 37, of Champaign, is charged with aggravated battery.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tyler S. Burns
Tyler S. Burns, 31, of Chenoa, was sentenced to 170 days in jail and 30 months probation. He earned credit for the 170 days previously served in jail. Burns pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Carrie Funk
Carrie Funk, 54, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of criminal neglect of an elderly person.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Anthony R. Fairchild
Anthony R. Fairchild, 51, of Bloomington, is charged with one count each of burglary and theft.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Inez J. Gleghorn
Inez J. Gleghorn, 39, of Bloomington, was sentenced to seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in connection to an April 2021 stabbing in Bloomington. Other battery charges were dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Alexis S. Williams
Alexis S. Williams, 24, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months on probation. She pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. All other charges were dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nayeon A. Teague
Nayeon A. Teague, 21, of Normal, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months on probation. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Frankie L. Hutchinson
Frankie L. Hutchinson, 21, of Chicago, is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts, two counts of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts, two counts of aggravated fleeing a peace officer and two counts of criminal damage to property.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Joseph L. McLeod
Joseph L. McLeod, 40, of Peoria, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count each of forgery and deceptive practices.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lanee R. Rich
Lanee R. Rich, 18, of Heyworth, is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Corey K. Butler
Corey K. Butler, 19, of Champaign, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Darrius D. Robinson
Darrius D. Robinson, 29, of Normal, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jacob Z. Kemp
Jacob Z. Kemp, 32, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathan A. Jamison
Jonathan A. Jamison, 44, of Normal, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathon K. Campbell
Jonathan K. Campbell, 43, Jonathan K. Campbell, 43, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 48 months on probation. He pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Geno A. Borrego
Geno A. Borrego, 23, of Pontiac, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jaylin M. Caldwell
Jaylin M. Caldwell, 21, of Bloomington, was sentenced to seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine. All other charges were dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Joshua D. Rials
Joshua D. Rials, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of armed violence, Class X felonies, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, Class 2 felonies. He was charged March 1 with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and of firearm ammunition by a felon.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jamakio D. Chapell
Jamakio D. Chapell, 28, of Montgomery, Alabama, is charged with four counts of Class 2 felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor resisting a peace officer and 11 traffic charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Thomas E. Dolan
Thomas E. Dolan, 22, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful cannabis possession, battery and unlawful restraint.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jordyn H. Thornton
Jordyn H. Thornton, 22, of Bloomington, was convicted of first-degree murder in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington, in the 1300 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ty W. Johnson
Ty W. Johnson, 36, of Bloomington, is charged with criminal sexual assault, robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kyle D. Kindred
Kyle D. Kindred, 23, of Shirley, is charged with cannabis trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lorel M. Johnson
Lorel M. Johnson, 41, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated domestic battery.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kimberlee A. Burton
Kimberlee A. Burton, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of child endangerment, Class A misdemeanors.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kevin C. Knight
Kevin C. Knight, 40, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Derail T. Riley
Derail T. Riley, 35, of Normal, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and five counts of Class 4 felony domestic battery.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ade A. McDaniel
Ade A. McDaniel, 40, of North Miami Beach, Florida, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jahni A. Lyons
Jahni A. Lyons, 19, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
BLOOMINGTON POLICE
Justin A. Atkinson
Justin A. Atkinson, 39, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Destiny D. Brown
Destiny D. Brown, 39, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, three counts of methamphetamine possession and one count of methamphetamine delivery.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Billy J. Braswell
Billy J. Braswell, 39, of Wapella, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and four counts of methamphetamine possession.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Mitchell A. Rogers
Mitchell A. Rogers, 37, of Peoria, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Matthew D. Stone
Matthew D. Stone, 22, of Normal, is charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tyler A. Guy
Tyler A. Guy, 25, of Towanda, is charged with one count of Class 2 felony aggravated battery.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Gordan D. Lessen
Gordan D. Lessen, 36, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Steven M. Abdullah
Steven M. Abdullah, 31, of Heyworth, is charged with two counts of harassment of jurors, Class 2 felonies, 11 counts of communication with jurors, Class 4 felonies, and one count of attempted communication with a juror, a Class A misdemeanor.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ryan D. Triplett
Ryan D. Triplett, 27, of Decatur, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery as a subsequent offense felony, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Pedro A. Parra
Pedro A. Parra, 40, is charged with two counts of burglary, Class 2 and Class 3 felonies, and misdemeanor theft.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Gregory A. Spence
Gregory A. Spence, 39, of Bartonville, is charged with three counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin A. Leicht
Justin A. Leicht, 41, of Downs, is charged with three counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Edward L. Holmes
Edward L. Holmes, 50, of Bloomington, is charged with the following:
Controlled substance trafficking of between 400 and 900 grams of cocaine Unlawful possession of between 400 and 900 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver Controlled substance trafficking of between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine Unlawful possession of between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver Methamphetamine trafficking of between 100 and 400 grams of a substance containing meth Unlawful possession of between 100 and 400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver Methamphetamine trafficking of between 15 and 100 grams of meth Unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Latoya M. Jackson
Latoya M. Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Shaquan D. Hosea
Shaquan D. Hosea, 26, of Bloomington, is charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jaccob L. Morris
Jaccob L. Morris, 20, of Bloomington, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary, each Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dontel D. Crowder
Dontel D. Crowder, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Class 2 felonies, and harboring a runaway, Class A misdemeanor.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Donnell A. Taylor
Donnell A. Taylor, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Eric E. Seymon
Eric E. Seymon, 19, of Bloomington, is charged with eight counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aikee Muhammad
Aikee Muhammad, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William M. McCuen
William M. McCuen, 33, of Atlanta, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Meontay D. Wheeler
Meontay D. Wheeler, 23, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and torture, a Class 1 felony, aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew, 51, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Javares L. Hudson
Javares L. Hudson, 21, of Bloomington, is charged in federal court with possession of a machine gun. He was initially charged in McLean County court with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon-machine gun parts. One charge is a Class X felony and the other is a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tommy L. Jumper
Tommy L. Jumper, 59, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
David S. Fry
David S. Fry, 70, of Normal, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Logan T. Kendricks
Logan T. Kendricks, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Davis W. Hopkins
Davis W. Hopkins, 25, of Chenoa, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tony Robinson
Tony Robinson, 38, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Rochelle A. McCray
Rochelle A. McCray, 37, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dontae D. Gilbert
Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Stefan A. Mangina
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael J. Owen
Michael J. Owen, 30, of Stanford, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months on probation.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cedric J. Haynes
Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathan Wiley
Jonathan Wiley, 30, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
Jason S. Russell
Jason S. Russell, 22, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
Aaron J. Zielinski
Aaron J. Zielinski, 28, of Plainfield, was sentenced to four years on probation for unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A charge of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver was dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Albert F. Matheny
Albert F. Matheny, 35, of Bloomington, was sentenced Jan. 10 to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Hunter C. Kellenberger
Hunter C. Kellenberger, 24, of Pekin, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. A meth possession charge was dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Samuel Harris
Samuel Harris, 21, of Chicago, was sentenced to 22 days in jail and 30 months on probation after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jordan P. Gillespie
Jordan P. Gillespie, 27, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for residential burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William R. Carter
William R. Carter, 23, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexual assault, attempted residential arson and unlawful restraint.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kentre A. Jackson
Kentre A. Jackson, 26, of Ypsilanti, Mich., was sentenced to 30 months of conditional discharge. He was charged as of June 9, 2020, with unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of
cannabis and unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver. The latter charge was dismissed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Andrew L. Stanley
Andrew L. Stanley, 39, of Bloomington, was sentenced to four years on probation for one count of arson. He pleaded guilty to setting his home on fire while a woman and a teenage girl were inside. One count of aggravated arson was dismissed in a plea agreement.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerail M. Myrick
Jerail M. Myrick, 26, of Springfield, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Amari M. McNabb
Amari M. McNabb, 23, of Country Club Hills, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder and mob action for his involvement in the 2019 fatal shooting of Juan Nash, 25, in Bloomington. He was found guilty in a jury trial of those charges, but the jury found him not guilty of discharge of a firearm.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aaron Parlier
Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was sentenced Jan. 14 to 450 years in prison after he was found guilty in a bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography production.
Rebecca L. Gormley
Rebecca L. Gormley, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Penny S. Self
Penny S. Self, 59, of Ashland, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nathaniel A. Butler
Nathaniel A. Butler, 20, of Bloomington was sentenced Jan. 4, 2022, to seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owners identification card.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
