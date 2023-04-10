BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been arrested and police said he was involved in a shooting Sunday outside a Bloomington bar.

Noral K. Nelson, 31, is charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, after he was arrested in connection to a shooting along the 1500 block of S. Main Street.

Sgt. Jeff Albee with the Bloomington Police Department previously told The Pantagraph that officers were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to a large fight that had spilled out into the parking lot of Cadillac Jack's, 1507 S. Main St. in Bloomington.

He said a man shot a pistol into the air outside the bar.

BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley said another man was injured during the fight but did not suffer a gunshot wound.

Parsley said the injured person was present at the bar, but it's unclear how the person was injured. He described the injury as non-life-threatening.

Nelson appeared in court Monday where his bond was set at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release, meaning he would have to pay $5,035 plus fees to be released from McLean County custody.

An arraignment was scheduled for April 28.

On Sunday, William Bentley, president of the corporation that owns Cadillac Jack's, posted a statement on Facebook saying an argument between two women, followed by an altercation between two men, preceded the gunfire incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Bloomington police. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Jordan Downing at 309-434-2587 or at jdowning@cityblm.org. Or contact Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at pjones@cityblm.org.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had Nelson's name incorrect. This version has been corrected.

The Pantagraph's Brendan Denison and Connor Wood contributed to this report.

