 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man accused of delivering meth

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was charged Wednesday with methamphetamine delivery.

Prosecutors accused Michael J. McGuire, 45, of delivering about 2 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Sept. 24.

McGuire was separately charged Sept. 25 with class X felony methamphetamine delivery and unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class 1 felony.

Sentencing delayed for Bloomington man convicted of killing 3

His bond was set Wednesday at $5,035, while his bond in the other case was set Sept. 25 at $20,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for Oct. 22.

Michael J. McGuire

Michael J. McGuire, 45, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

After Afghanistan, the European Union squabbles over U.S. reliance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News