Bloomington man accused of delivering meth

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains jailed on methamphetamine charges.

Kerry M. Huls

Huls

Kerry M. Huls, 47, is charged with unlawful:

  • Delivery of 5 to 15 grams of meth
  • Delivery of less than 5 grams of meth
  • Possession of 5 to 15 grams of meth
  • Possession of less than 5 grams of meth

Court documents said Huls arranged to sell meth to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit officer Friday afternoon.

Huls was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 24.

