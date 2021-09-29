 Skip to main content
Bloomington man accused of delivering cocaine

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington man after about a two-month investigation, prosecutors said.

Kenneth D. Chappell, 41, is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine to a Bloomington police vice unit five times, and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine another time.

Kenneth D. Chappell

Kenneth D. Chappell, 41, of Bloomington, is charged with six counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Chappell made the deliveries between July 26 and Sept. 28, court documents show.

A search warrant for his home resulted in police seizing about 15 grams of cocaine and materials indicating he intended to sell the drugs, prosecutors said.

Springfield man charged with possessing stolen car in McLean County

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $40,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

