 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man accused of delivering cocaine in March

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains jailed on a drug delivery charge that stems from March.

Steven D. Tucker, 54, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He is accused of delivering less than one gram of cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit on March 11.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

A warrant for his arrest was issued July 20 and returned Oct. 8.

Tucker remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Steven D. Tucker

Steven D. Tucker, 54, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

 Kade Heather

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Daily Aspirin Increases Risk in Some Older Adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News