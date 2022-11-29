Bloomington man accused of choking pregnant woman

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces domestic battery charges after multiple domestic violence incidents were reported to police.

Trevor A. L. Kelly, 21, is charged with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and domestic battery.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:37 a.m. Monday for a trespassing incident in the 900 block of Maple Hill Road, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department.

The initial investigation revealed that multiple domestic violence incidents had occurred, police said. Around 8:25 a.m. Kelly barricaded himself in a residence on Betty Drive. Officers remained in contact until he exited the residence, and he was arrested without incident.

Kelly is accused of striking and choking a pregnant woman, causing severe bruising on her head, neck and face, according to court records.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 16.