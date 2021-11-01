 Skip to main content
Bloomington man accused of burglary

BLOOMINGTON — A burglary charge has been filed against a Bloomington man.

Kenneth L. Marshall, 55, is accused by authorities of entering the garage of another Bloomington man Sunday “with the intent to commit therein theft,” court documents say.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535 and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or his address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Kenneth L. Marshall

Kenneth L. Marshall, 55, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

