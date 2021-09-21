Bloomington man accused of breaking into woman’s car

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was held without bond Tuesday on burglary, battery and criminal damage to property charges.

Jesse S. Duncan, 28, is accused of punching and kneeing a woman he knows, and later taking her car keys and entering the vehicle without authorization on Saturday.

Prosecutors said Duncan broke two rear view mirrors and a gearshift for the car. He also is accused of breaking the woman’s cellphone, Apple watch and a vacuum.

Duncan is charged with one count of burglary, two counts each of criminal damage to property and domestic battery, and one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

He was held without bond and was ordered to complete a domestic violence risk assessment.

Duncan also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and two Bloomington addresses.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 and an arraignment is set for Oct. 15.

Jesse S. Duncan

Jesse S. Duncan, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary, two counts each of criminal damage to property and domestic battery, and one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

