Bloomington man accused of breaking into woman’s car

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was held without bond Tuesday on burglary, battery and criminal damage to property charges.

Jesse S. Duncan, 28, is accused of punching and kneeing a woman he knows, and later taking her car keys and entering the vehicle without authorization on Saturday.

Prosecutors said Duncan broke two rear view mirrors and a gearshift for the car. He also is accused of breaking the woman’s cellphone, Apple watch and a vacuum.

Duncan is charged with one count of burglary, two counts each of criminal damage to property and domestic battery, and one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

He was held without bond and was ordered to complete a domestic violence risk assessment.

Duncan also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and two Bloomington addresses.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 and an arraignment is set for Oct. 15.

