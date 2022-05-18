Bloomington man accused of battering child in public

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
051922-blm-loc-1battery

 NORMAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORMAL — A Bloomington man was arrested this week after an accusation of battering a child earlier this month at a Normal grocery store, police said.

Brandon J. Anderson, 20, is accused of striking a child May 1 at the Meijer grocery store in Normal.

Anderson has not been formally charged and has not appeared in court. McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said his office has not received all final reports.

Anderson was arrested Monday after Normal police posted his photo on social media in an effort to identify him, police said.

Normal police said Anderson’s preliminary charge is for battery, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

