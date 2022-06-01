 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man accused of arson in Heyworth

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Arson charges have been filed against a Bloomington man in connection with a fire last week in Heyworth.

Jason M. Harris, 33, is charged with aggravated arson (Class X felony), residential arson (Class 1 felony) and two counts of arson (Class 2 felonies).

He is accused of setting fire to a home May 25 in the 100 block of South Walnut Street in Heyworth.

Harris is charged with aggravated arson because he is accused of damaging the home by fire while he “had reason to know that one or more persons were present there,” and he did not have consent of the owner, court documents said.

Charging documents indicate two people reside at the home.

Harris was ordered to have no contact with the two residents, the address and another person. 

Harris was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 24.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

School stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings

The judge has postponed a trial involving a violent altercation in a Wisconsin high school after defense attorneys argued that public sentiment related to the school shootings in Texas could taint the jury pool. Grant Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a high school resource officer with a barbecue fork in Oshkosh in 2019. He's charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During a struggle, the officer shot the then-16-year-old student. Neither of them was seriously injured and the officer was cleared of wrongdoing. Fuhrman’s attorneys last week filed a motion to delay after an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, saying it would have been on the minds of every potential juror. Trial was scheduled to start Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Uncertainty looms for the remnants of Agatha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News