Bloomington man accused in 2016 sexual assault

Jonathan Olivares-Venegas

Olivares-Venegas

BLOOMINGTON — Sexual assault charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Jonathan Bern Olivares-Venegas, 25, is charged with two counts of home invasion and two counts of criminal sexual assault.

A grand jury returned a bill of indictment for the incident that prosecutors say happened in May 2016.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 21, and he was taken into custody Dec. 24.

Olivares-Venegas was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035. He was ordered not to have contact with the victim named in this case and a Bloomington address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

