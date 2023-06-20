BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating after two homes and a vehicle in Bloomington were hit by gunfire, police said Tuesday.
In a statement, the Bloomington Police Department said police were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Oakland and Morris avenues for a report of shots fired.
BPD said investigating officers found two residences and a car were struck. No one was hurt.
The police department said it is continuing to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to call BPD at 309-820-8888.
To remain anonymous, you can also provide information via text to 84711, starting with the word "BPDTIPS," followed by a space and then the tip.
You can also call BPD's Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. The office is staffed between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays; outside of those hours, either a voicemail or email should be left.
