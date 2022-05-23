Bloomington home intruder struck woman in face, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of home invasion and battery.

Roosevelt Williams, 43, is charged with home invasion (Class X felony), criminal trespass to a residence and battery.

Prosecutors said Bloomington police responded about 4 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Erickson Avenue after a woman called about an unknown man unexpectedly entering her home.

Roosevelt Williams

Williams

The woman told Williams to leave several times and Williams struck her in the face, causing her lip to bleed, prosecutors said.

Williams was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her address and any Bloomington Housing Authority property.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

