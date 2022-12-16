Bloomington gun theft leads to federal prison sentence for Peoria man

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man accused of stealing guns from a Bloomington firearm dealer was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, police said Friday. 

DaJuan Edwards-Melton was indicted by a federal grand jury and entered a guilty plea after he was charged with burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearm (Class X felony).

Edwards-Melton was accused of stealing 25 guns from Smiley's Sport Shop, 2049 Ireland Grove Road, a year ago.

Edwards-Melton was in possession of one of the stolen firearms at the time of his arrest, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department. 

Police said three of the stolen firearms were later found to have been used in other crimes in Peoria. One was found during an investigation of an armed vehicular carjacking, another recovered during a foot pursuit of a subject wanted for domestic battery, and one was used in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy last December, police said. 

Both a 14-year-old male from the St. Louis area and a 17-year-old male from Peoria were also arrested and each charged with possession of stolen firearms (Class X felony) and burglary.

A juvenile female was also charged during this incident, police said. 

The investigation was carried out by the Bloomington Police Department's criminal investigation division, the Peoria police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"I want to thank the BPD dispatchers, officers, detectives, members of the Peoria Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, who worked tirelessly on this case," Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. "Their collaborative efforts were imperative in keeping our community safe. Through diligent and persistent work, those responsible for this alleged crime which resulted in other violent crimes, will be brought to justice."

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at PJones@cityblm.org.

To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.

