Bloomington gun theft leads to federal prison sentence for Peoria man

Edwards-Melton was in possession of one of the stolen firearms at the time of his arrest, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department.
Police said three of the stolen firearms were later found to have been used in other crimes in Peoria. One was found during an investigation of an armed vehicular carjacking, another recovered during a foot pursuit of a subject wanted for domestic battery, and one was used in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy last December, police said.
Both a 14-year-old male from the St. Louis area and a 17-year-old male from Peoria were also arrested and each charged with possession of stolen firearms (Class X felony) and burglary.
A juvenile female was also charged during this incident, police said.
The investigation was carried out by the Bloomington Police Department's criminal investigation division, the Peoria police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
"I want to thank the BPD dispatchers, officers, detectives, members of the Peoria Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, who worked tirelessly on this case," Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. "Their collaborative efforts were imperative in keeping our community safe. Through diligent and persistent work, those responsible for this alleged crime which resulted in other violent crimes, will be brought to justice."
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at PJones@cityblm.org.
To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
Justin M. Mata
William B. Givens
Bryant Lewis
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley
