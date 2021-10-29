Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

PEORIA – A Bloomington doctor was released from custody on 15 federal drug charges for unlawfully dispensing and distributing a controlled substance.

Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.

An indictment said he “provided prescriptions for controlled substances that were outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose” between February 2017 and February 2020 in McLean County and elsewhere in Central Illinois.

A federal grand jury indicted Sabbun in September and the indictment was unsealed Thursday at his initial court appearance.

Sabbun is due back in court Dec. 15.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.