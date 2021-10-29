 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

  • 0
gavel, court, meta

PEORIA – A Bloomington doctor was released from custody on 15 federal drug charges for unlawfully dispensing and distributing a controlled substance.

Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.

An indictment said he “provided prescriptions for controlled substances that were outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose” between February 2017 and February 2020 in McLean County and elsewhere in Central Illinois.

Update: 1 dead in Normal school bus crash

A federal grand jury indicted Sabbun in September and the indictment was unsealed Thursday at his initial court appearance.

Sabbun is due back in court Dec. 15.

Despite nationwide lockdowns, cities across the country saw homicides skyrocket in 2020, including a 55% jump in Chicago. 

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Deputy shoots inmate who allegedly grabbed for cop's firearm at courthouse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News