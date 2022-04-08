Bloomington couple charged with drug trafficking

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man and woman are charged with trafficking more than 10 ounces of drugs into Illinois.

Christina D. Noonan, 42, and Wesley M. Noonan, 48, are each charged with two counts of controlled substance trafficking (Class X felonies), two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charged as Class X felonies and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver as a Class 3 felony.

Prosecutors said an Illinois State Police task force revealed packages mailed to their Bloomington residence containing drugs.

Police recovered about 1,750 grams worth of amphetamine pills and 720 grams of oxycodone from a package, prosecutors said.

A search warrant for their residence conducted Wednesday yielded about 160 grams of alprazolam and 5,300 unmarked pills that weighed about 1,350 grams. The unmarked pills are pending laboratory testing, prosecutors said, and additional charges could be filed.

Christina and Wesley Noonan remain jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for April 29.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.