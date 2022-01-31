Bloomington burglar had loaded handgun, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man arrested over the weekend for burglary was formally charged in court Monday.

Shaquan D. Hosea, 26, is charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

A Bloomington man living in the 700 block of East Douglas Street called police around 7 a.m. Sunday because after his dog began barking, he saw a man on his home surveillance footage walking throughout his residence, authorities said.

A prosecutor said the victim determined Hosea entered his home through an unlocked rear entrance.

Hosea quickly ran east of the home after the dog began barking, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Hosea about a block away from the residence. He possessed a loaded 9mm handgun, authorities said.

Hosea remains jailed in lieu of posting $20,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or his address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.

