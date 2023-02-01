 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellflower man sentenced to 4 years on 2020 meth case

BLOOMINGTON — A Bellflower man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug case.

Justin T. Abbott, 35, was charged initially in October 2020 with unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of meth for the same quantity.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful possession of meth, and the other charge with intent to deliver was dismissed.

Abbott was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

When Abbott was arrested, his co-defendant Paul H. Gilligan, 58, of Bellflower faced similar charges:

  • unlawful possession of 400-900 grams of meth with the intent to deliver,
  • three counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of meth,
  • unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon,
  • unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

According to McLean County's online court records, he pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of unlawful delivery of meth and the remaining charges were dismissed. Gilligan was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections.

2 Bellflower men arrested, may face federal charges for meth sales

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

